Neil Warnock Says Calls Have Gone Against Cardiff 'All Season' Following Controversial Burnley Loss

Neil Warnock hailed his players' determination following Cardiff's 2-0 loss to Burnley despite being in a dejected mood after the controversial match.

The Bluebirds were down 1-0 at halftime but came out for the second 45 minutes with a new sense of desire. Cardiff played well in the second period, but two controversial moments defined the match for Warnock's side.

A penalty call that was flagged by the linesman was overturned by referee Mike Dean when Ben Mee appeared to handle the ball twice in his own penalty area, and another penalty shout was waved off after Aron Gunnarsson went down after being caught on the right ankle.

Dyche was clearly distraught following the match and spoke at Turf Moor after the final whistle.

The manager was quoted (via Cardiff's official website) as saying: "It's how it goes, isn't it. We didn't start the game very well, we were a bit apprehensive. But at half time we talked and I thought if we got the next goal we'd win the game. Three minutes in we get an opportunity and it's one of those things, isn't it? I'd imagine ex-referees will say it's not a penalty but Graeme Sounness would probably say it's a penalty.

"It's a difficult one. He gave it, the linesman was adamant and the fourth official told me the referee hadn't seen it and yet another linesman from 75 yards away had seen it and said it's hit his head first and then hit his hands... apparently it's not a penalty - so I hope that answers your question."

Speaking on the second non-call Dyche stated: "We feel that was the worst of the lot, the best penalty shout. Mike Dean said Gunnarsson made a meal of it but when you watch it tonight you'll see Taylor came across and catches him right on his ankle bone. It's a penalty, so we're disappointed with that too.... other than that it's been a very good game."

Cardiff still have a major fight on their hands if they are to remarkably stay in the Premier League for another campaign. When asked if the squad could use the loss against Burnley as determination for the rest of the season, Warnock said: "I haven't got a clue. We've been saying that for months now so I honestly don't know how we'll turn up for Tuesday. I thought second half today we could have won the game. I was feeling quite confident and on another day we might have done.

"But it's our own fault. We had opportunities and missed them. Decisions haven't gone our way but they haven't gone for us much all season. I don't think it's evening out at the minute so I think in the next five games we're going to be inundated with good luck... I bet Liverpool are quaking in their shoes thinking about that."

Cardiff City will travel to the American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton in a massive relegation six-pointer.