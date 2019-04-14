Ryan Giggs: Remembering the Welshman's Magical Solo Goal Against Arsenal 20 Years On

The FA Cup has created countless historic moments in the past, but few have been greater than the moment of magic from Ryan Giggs on April 14, 1999.

Giggs' Manchester United met Arsenal in the semi-final of the competition, in what was a real clash of the titans, but the two played out a goalless draw and needed a replay to separate them. The second game went to extra time, and Giggs took it upon himself to save the day.

With 11 minutes remaining, the Welshman picked up the ball inside his own half, before embarking on one of English football's greatest runs.

He weaved his way past Lee Dixon, Patrick Vieira, Martin Keown and Tony Adams, before unleashing a ferocious strike which flew right over David Seaman and into the back of the net to gift United the win, and seal his place in FA Cup folklore.

The image of a hairy-chested Giggs sprinting down the touchline, whirling his shirt above his head as fans spilled onto the pitch in celebration will certainly not be forgotten any time soon.

Many have credited Giggs as the inspiration for their historic treble-winning season. The goal gave United a new-found confidence, and they went on to secure the Premier League title on the final day of the season, finishing one point ahead of the Gunners, who themselves were pursuing a double before the semi-final defeat.

After lifting the league title, the Red Devils added the FA Cup thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, but the true magic of that season came just four days later in the Champions League final.

Injury-time goals from both Teddy Sheringham and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought United a memorable win over Bayern Munich to win the first - and only - treble of its kind by an English club.