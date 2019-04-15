Chelsea are set to compete with Real Madrid for the signing of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Alexander Isak, who has been compared to Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 19-year-old has forged a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young strikers, and has enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Willem II in the Eredivisie this season.

Isak has managed 12 goals in as many games for the Dutch side, and The Mirror claim his form has attracted interest from Chelsea, who have sent scouts to watch him on several occasions this season.

Comparisons to Ibrahimovic are fairly obvious for the young Swede, who boasts similar agility and control to the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new striker as their goalscoring woes continue to hamper the team. On-loan forward Gonzalo Higuain has failed to impress since his January move, whilst there are doubts over the long-term future of 32-year-old Olivier Giroud.

That search has led them to Isak, although the Blues face competition for his signature from Real, who have been tracking the 19-year-old ever since he exploded onto the scene with Swedish side AIK in 2016.

Dortmund fought off competition from Los Blancos to sign Isak for around £7m in 2017, but it is thought that Real will look to reignite their interest as Isak has grown frustrated with his situation with the Bundesliga side.

He failed to make a single appearance under Lucien Favre for the first half of the season, before making the switch to the Eredivisie in January, although Isak was not happy about the move initially.

However, this has not proven to be a problem on the pitch, as Isak has managed to find the back of the net against the likes of Feyenoord and Ajax on his way to racking up 12 league goals.

There is no indication as to whether Dortmund want to part ways with Isak just two years after he joined the club, but a sizeable offer from either Chelsea or Real could prove too good to turn down.