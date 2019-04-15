David Luiz Praises Jurgen Klopp's Influence as Liverpool Overcome Chelsea at Anfield

Chelsea defender David Luiz has spoken highly of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, saying prior to the Reds' 2-0 victory that the German consistently improves his players.

His praise comes as Klopp's side sit atop the Premier League with four games remaining, albeit having played a game more than second place Manchester City, and have shown dramatic signs of improvement since Klopp took over in 2015.

The former Dortmund manager has lifted the Anfield side from Premier League mediocrity into one of the best sides the competition has seen, taking them to two European finals in the process, and Luiz admitted that he is due all the praise he has received in recent years.

“He improves every single player," the Brazilian told Sky Sports. “He has done it with everybody, with the full-backs, with the defenders, the goalkeeper, the midfield.

"Especially the strikers because they play in the same way, with the same passion and the same spirit.

“That is why they are doing amazing, but football can sometimes be a bit cruel because they are doing amazing but at the moment City are winning the title. It is a pressure for everybody."

Luiz's praise looks almost prophetic in hindsight, as goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah inflicted defeat on Chelsea, who performed reasonably well, but looked second best to what is a formidable Liverpool side throughout.