Predicting the Final 23-Player England Squad Phil Neville Will Name for 2019 Women's World Cup

England manager Phil Neville is set to name his 23-player squad for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in the coming weeks as the eagerly awaited tournament fast approaches.

Ranked third in the world by FIFA and recent SheBelieves Cup champions, the Lionesses head to France as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Here's a look at the 23 individuals who are likely to be in that final squad, as well a handful of players on the fringes who could still be in with a chance of making it.

Goalkeepers

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

Karen Bardsley (Man City): England's number one goalkeeper at major tournaments since 2011 is assured of a place in the squad, although her role as a starter is under threat.

Carly Telford (Chelsea): Only lost the opportunity to further challenge Bardsley this month after withdrawing from the squad with concussion prior to facing Spain. (Pictured)

Mary Earps (Wolfsburg) - The former WSL Team of the Year goalkeeper is likely to get the nod as number three ahead of less experienced teenager Ellie Roebuck.

On Standby: Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Man Utd).

Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lucy Bronze (Lyon) - Now plying her trade in France at club level, England's star right-back is firmly among the best players in the world after a breakout World Cup in 2015. (Pictured)

Steph Houghton (Man City) - Minor recent injuries won't keep the captain out of action. She will be a leader in both penalty areas and is a serious goal threat.

Millie Bright (Chelsea) - Back in the fold in April after missing the SheBelieves Cup through injury and could even start in the heart of defence alongside Houghton.

Abbie McManus (Man City) - A key player at club level for Manchester City where she regularly partners Houghton. That familiarity could be crucial in the starter battle with Bright.

Alex Greenwood (Man Utd) - Set to be the sole Manchester United player in the squad after dropping into the second tier to lead the new club's promotion charge this season. (Pictured)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Leah Williamson (Arsenal) - Set for a first major international tournament at senior level after being a regular feature of recent Lionesses squads. Will be a back-up player in France.

Rachel Daly (Houston Dash) - Capable of playing virtually anywhere on the pitch, she will be an important squad asset, especially if Bronze moves into midfield again.

Demi Stokes (Chelsea) - Has played 50 times for England since making her senior debut in 2014 and was a surprise omission from the World Cup squad last time around.

On Standby: Gemma Bonner (Man City), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea).

Midfielders

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Keira Walsh (Man City) - Has become a key England player and midfield linchpin over the last few months, despite only recently celebrating her 22nd birthday. (Pictured)

Karen Carney (Chelsea) - Made her tournament debut for England as a 17-year-old way back in 2005 and continues to be an important player for club and country.

Jade Moore (Reading) - Forced to miss the SheBelieves Cup though injury but was back in the squad for the Canada and Spain friendlies, creating the opening goal in the latter.

Georgia Stanway (Man City) - A top domestic season so far has seen the Manchester City youngster score 11 WSL goals and could be England's breakout star. (Pictured)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Jill Scott (Man City) - Not necessarily a regular starter for the Lionesses, the veteran has more experience than most but might be under pressure if Izzy Christiansen returns to fitness.

Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham) - Deserving of a place, but another who may be under pressure if Christiansen can prove her fitness earlier than expected after undergoing ankle surgery.

On Standby: Fara Williams (Reading), Izzy Christiansen (Lyon).

Forwards

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Nikita Parris (Man City) - 18 WSL goals and counting this season would have been a new league record had it not been for the even more prolific Dutch star Vivianne Miedema.

Fran Kirby (Chelsea) - Sat out the Canada and Spain games this month in order to manage her fitness after suffering from knee pain. Will be England's chief creative force in France. (Pictured)

Ellen White (Birmingham) - Seemingly a firm favourite of Neville and a player who can always be relied on to give her all and perhaps score a crucial goal.

Beth Mead (Arsenal) - An increasingly important player in England's attacking ranks after a flurry of recent international goals and a very strong season at club level for Arsenal. (Pictured)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Toni Duggan (Barcelona) - Set for a first international tournament since moving overseas to play club football for Barcelona. Arguably a more rounded player as a result.

Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign) - Set to turn 33 years of age next month but still a proven international player. Finished Euro 2017 as tournament top scorer with five goals.

On Standby: Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Melissa Lawley (Man City).

England will play two final warm up friendlies against Denmark (25 May) and New Zealand (1 June) - both games are to be broadcast live on BBC television - before kicking off their World Cup campaign for real against neighbours Scotland in Nice on 9 June.