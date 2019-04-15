Victor Wanyama Claims No Team 'Can Beat' Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has made a bold claim this week, stating his side are unbeatable on their day.

Wanyama marked his return to the Spurs starting lineup on Saturday with a goal in the 4-0 win over relegated Huddersfield Town, and the Kenyan international clearly believes the Lilywhites have what it takes to finish the season strongly.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As quoted by The Independent, Wanyama said: “We have a good team spirit and togetherness. We work well as a team and if we’re focused and we give everything then I don’t think anyone can beat us.





“It’s been a difficult season for me in terms of injuries. It was just frustrating, getting behind. It’s difficult trying to get fit and I saw the season is going quickly.

"I’m glad I’ve put that behind me and now I’m getting stronger and getting back to my best."

Wanyama had missed most of the season with a knee injury but in just his second start of 2019, the 27-year-old showed great balance and footwork to skip past Terriers keeper Ben Hamer and open the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Who needs Kane when you have Wanyama? 😂 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/sYanvIiM91 — Betin (@BetinKenya) April 13, 2019

His performance on Saturday may well have put him in the frame for a starting spot against Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter final, and Wanyama's teammate Jan Vertonghen has claimed Spurs will not rest on their laurels and defend their 1-0 aggregate lead.

“We’re not a team that can sit back and play for the clean sheet [against City]. We’ll try to score ourselves," said the Belgian.

“They know they have to go and attack. They have home advantage and know they have to score at least one to beat us. Hopefully that little cushion we have, we can take advantage of it.

Only two teams have beaten Man City across all competitions in 2019:



WWWWWWWLWWWWWDWWWWWWWWL



Spurs join Newcastle in an elite club. pic.twitter.com/BonGnAqnlG — Coral (@Coral) April 9, 2019

“It’s a big opportunity for us. It was a big result at home. We need as good a performance on Wednesday to proceed.”

Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the first of two consecutive matches against City, returning to Manchester on Saturday for a Premier League clash.