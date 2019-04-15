Zinedine Zidane Casts Doubt Over Futures of Toni Kroos & Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has fuelled speculation surrounding the futures of both Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale by failing to confirm whether the pair will be at the club next season.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a number of high profile midfielders, such as Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba, prompting rumours that Kroos will look to leave the club. However, he took to Twitter to insist these reports were false.

Speaking ahead of Real's clash with Leganes on Monday, Zidane was rather noncommittal when asked about Kroos' future at the club.

He said: "Toni [Kroos] is a key player. He's been in Madrid five years and has done great things. He's a great player that brings calm. I've always liked him.

"Everyone talks about Toni, and other players, in terms of whether I want them or not. Every player is good and important. There will be changes but not right now, at the end of the season."

With both Eriksen and Pogba said to be near the top of Zidane's wish list for the summer transfer window, many have speculated what impact signing either would have on Kroos. At least one of Kroos or Luka Modric would need to be dropped for a new signing, and many have speculated that the German will be the unlucky casualty.





Manchester United have long been linked with Kroos, whilst Paris Saint-Germain are said to be especially keen on securing a deal for the the 29-year-old at the end of the season.

Later in his press conference, Zidane gave a similar answer when asked about the future of Bale, who has been linked with a move to either United or Bayern Munich.

"There are seven games left. Let's see how we play, there will be changes but Gareth is part of the team," Zidane responded.

Real currently find themselves third in La Liga standings, five points behind Atletico Madrid. However, they do have a game in hand over their cross-town rivals, and could close the gap to just two points with a victory over Leganes.