Juventus hosts Ajax in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 16. Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Amsterdam April 10, with Juventus carrying an edge via tha away-goal tiebreaker into the second leg at home. Cristiano Ronaldo and David Neres scored the goals in the first leg, which Ajax dominated in a lot of ways, outshooting Juventus 19-6 (and 6-1 in shots on goal).

Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Mandzukic are set to miss the clash for Juventus.

Ajax advanced to the quarterfinals after a 5-3 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the round of 16, which included a dominant 4-1 performance in the second leg in Madrid. Juventus, meanwhile, got to the quarterfinals after beating Atlético Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. The runaway Serie A leaders are within a point of clinching the domestic league title, but they fell 2-1 to SPAL over hte weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned from injury to play in the first leg against Ajax, should be well-rested entering the game after being held out vs. SPAL.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subsribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.