Sergi Roberto Reveals Real Madrid Wanted to Sign Him Before He Decided to Join Barcelona

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto has revealed that Real Madrid were initially interested in snapping him up as a youngster before he eventually opted to join the Blaugrana.

Roberto graduated from the Barcelona academy in 2011, making his first appearance in a brief cameo off the bench against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The 27-year-old has gone on to become a regular at the Camp Nou, making 235 appearances in all competitions, registering eight goals and 33 assists along the way.

However, Roberto has revealed that his career could have taken a completely path, telling TV3's Al Cotxe programme (via AS): "I was playing at Nastic de Tarragona in the youth ranks when Madrid asked for me.





"A few days later, Barca got in touch with Nastic and my father. All my family are Barca fans, except my father, who supported Madrid, but now he has changed and is 100% cule [a Barcelona supporter]."

Roberto and his Barcelona teammates return to Champions League action on Tuesday evening in the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Manchester United. Roberto acknowledged that his side did well to earn a 1-0 lead heading into the fixture at the Camp Nou, but he was also quick to point out the tie was far from won just yet.

"We are doing very well and in the Champions League we just need to finish the tie off. The most important thing is reaching the end of the season winning titles."

Roberto came on as a second-half substitute in the win at Old Trafford and could be relied on again to sure things up if things aren't quite going Barca's way.