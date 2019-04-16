Twitter Reacts as David de Gea Howler Helps Barcelona Ease Past Man Utd at Camp Nou

By 90Min
April 16, 2019

A dominant Barcelona met little resistance from Manchester United as they eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Camp Nou. 

Ahead of the game, United fans were quietly optimistic. The team had done the impossible to beat Paris Saint-Germain at this stage in the last round, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a good history of coming out on top at the Camp Nou.

It looked like United's hopes of a dramatic win had been dashed as Barcelona were awarded a penalty after ten minutes following Fred's challenge on Ivan Rakitic, but the Video Assistant Referee came to save the day, and the referee ultimately overruled the decision.

However, just minutes later, Lionel Messi got his revenge. The Argentine shimmied away from United's defenders before sending a low effort crashing past David de Gea and into the back of the United goal.

It doesn't matter who you are or where you are, if Messi turns up, chances are you're going to struggle.

If the first goal was thanks to Messi's skill, the second was the exact opposite. A tame effort from distance somehow found a way under De Gea, who certainly should have been able to keep it out. Mission Impossible just became a whole lot harder.

Unfortunately, Twitter was not too understanding towards the Spaniard, so hopefully he has his notifications turned off.

There was nothing De Gea could have done about Barcelona's third, as Philippe Coutinho unleashed a sublime curling effort from range which flew into the back of the net.

He celebrated by covering his ears, perhaps as a message to those fans who have criticised him this season. Barcelona saw his value when they signed him, and it was for moments like this.

Ultimately, Barcelona were more than good value for their victory, and they can now turn their attention to the semi-final for the first time in four seasons, where they will face either Porto or (most likely) Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message