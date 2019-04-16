Twitter Reacts as David de Gea Howler Helps Barcelona Ease Past Man Utd at Camp Nou

A dominant Barcelona met little resistance from Manchester United as they eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Camp Nou.

Ahead of the game, United fans were quietly optimistic. The team had done the impossible to beat Paris Saint-Germain at this stage in the last round, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a good history of coming out on top at the Camp Nou.

We never give up ..

Mountains are there to be climbed 🔥

Come on Manchester United ❤️ — Samanabdulrahman (@Samanabdulrahm3) April 16, 2019

Come on united. Powered by the away spirit of PSG and Juve



Let's do this — kenna (@kennagq) April 16, 2019

It looked like United's hopes of a dramatic win had been dashed as Barcelona were awarded a penalty after ten minutes following Fred's challenge on Ivan Rakitic, but the Video Assistant Referee came to save the day, and the referee ultimately overruled the decision.

DON VAR — Arrow (@ArrowRM) April 16, 2019

However, just minutes later, Lionel Messi got his revenge. The Argentine shimmied away from United's defenders before sending a low effort crashing past David de Gea and into the back of the United goal.

It doesn't matter who you are or where you are, if Messi turns up, chances are you're going to struggle.

No word can describe you♥️(Messi)♥️ — Yammen☺️ (@yammenabuelnas) April 16, 2019

If the first goal was thanks to Messi's skill, the second was the exact opposite. A tame effort from distance somehow found a way under De Gea, who certainly should have been able to keep it out. Mission Impossible just became a whole lot harder.

Unfortunately, Twitter was not too understanding towards the Spaniard, so hopefully he has his notifications turned off.

HAHAHAHAHA ANOTHER MISTAKE BY DE GEA INJEEEEECT — Mike (@FirminoFalse9) April 16, 2019

There was nothing De Gea could have done about Barcelona's third, as Philippe Coutinho unleashed a sublime curling effort from range which flew into the back of the net.

He celebrated by covering his ears, perhaps as a message to those fans who have criticised him this season. Barcelona saw his value when they signed him, and it was for moments like this.

What a goal! love to see the signature shot after a long time #FCBMUN @Phil_Coutinho — Sarowar Jahan (@imSJ_tushar) April 16, 2019

That was Liverpool Coutinho right there. His signature move, shifts onto his right peg in the left half space and let’s rip. Unreal strike. #FCBMUN — Janaarthanan N (@Jengaa_N) April 16, 2019

Ultimately, Barcelona were more than good value for their victory, and they can now turn their attention to the semi-final for the first time in four seasons, where they will face either Porto or (most likely) Liverpool.