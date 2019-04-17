Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Virgil van Dijk Pictured in Leaked Photo of New Liverpool Kit

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

The new Liverpool kit for the 2019/20 season is nearing an official release, but a leaked image has emerged online which appears to show current Reds stars Alex Oxlande-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk modelling the new shirt.

This shirt stands to be the last in Liverpool's deal with New Balance, with the club said to be nearing a long-term deal with Nike.

Pictures of what appears to be the new kit have emerged online in recent days, and now a fresh image has surfaced on Twitter showing Oxlade-Chamberlain and Van Dijk modelling what appears to be the new strip.

This image goes along with previous leaks, suggesting that the new shirt will feature white pinstripes on top of bright red base.

The Liverpool Echo have confirmed that the Reds will officially release their new shirt on Thursday, 18 April at 9am (BST), the morning after their Champions League quarter-final clash with Porto.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Next season marks the final year in their original deal with New Balance, and there have been plenty of rumours as to who will take over from the Boston-based company next season.

Nike have been heavily linked, whilst it is also possible that Liverpool will remain with New Balance, who have proven to be popular manufacturers amongst supporters. Their last two strips have broken club records for number of sales, and they could look to continue their successful partnership going forward.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Emerging victorious against Porto on Wednesday would certainly be the perfect way to celebrate the launch of their new kit. Jurgen Klopp's men currently hold a 2-0 advantage thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino in the first leg, putting them in a commanding position heading into the return fixture in Portugal.

