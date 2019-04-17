James Milner Hails 'Big Influence' Jordan Henderson Ahead of Liverpool's UCL Tie With Porto

James Milner has heaped praise on Jordan Henderson ahead of Liverpool's trip to Portugal to face Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final.

Jurgen Klopp's men head into the tie with a 2-0 first leg lead thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, as the Reds look to reach the semi final stage for the second year running.

In a season where Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah continue to steal the headlines, Milner was keen to single out club captain Henderson, who he felt had gone under the radar this season, while speaking at the club's press conference ahead of Wednesday's match.

"We all know how good he is. He's a great leader who has done really well as a No 6," he said via Liverpool Echo's James Pearce.

"You don't get the headlines there but he performed fantastic. It's great to see him getting more recognition for his recent performances. He's a big influence on the side."

Milner and Henderson have started eight and seven matches for Liverpool respectively in this season's competition, with the former Manchester City player filling in at left back during the first leg victory, as Klopp continues to reshuffle his midfield as the season reaches its climax.

After comfortably seeing off their Champions League opponents 5-0 at the Estádio do Dragão in the round of 16 stage last season, Milner was eager not to get carried away, however, insisting that Porto will be fired up for revenge this time around.

"We know how difficult it is going to be for sure. 5-0 was a bit of a false result here last season. If I was in the Porto dressing room I'd be wanting to put one over Liverpool. One goal either way changes the complexion of the tie."