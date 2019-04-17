Man City vs. Tottenham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 17.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 17, 2019

Manchester City hosts Premier League rival Tottenham in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, April 17. Kickoff from the Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham leads on aggregate after winning the first leg, 1–0. Spurs earned the win in their first Champions League match at their new stadium, with Son Heung-min scoring the goal. The win came at a cost, though, with Harry Kane suffering a significant ankle injury and Dele Alli breaking his hand

Man City, meanwhile, is still competing for an unprecedented quadruple, and after winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola's side is in a fight for the Premier League title and remains alive in its elusive Champions League quest. City must overturn the 1-0 deficit at home to maintain hopes of European glory, and must do so knowing a league rematch vs. Tottenham awaits in just three days.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message