Manchester City hosts Premier League rival Tottenham in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, April 17. Kickoff from the Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham leads on aggregate after winning the first leg, 1–0. Spurs earned the win in their first Champions League match at their new stadium, with Son Heung-min scoring the goal. The win came at a cost, though, with Harry Kane suffering a significant ankle injury and Dele Alli breaking his hand.

Man City, meanwhile, is still competing for an unprecedented quadruple, and after winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola's side is in a fight for the Premier League title and remains alive in its elusive Champions League quest. City must overturn the 1-0 deficit at home to maintain hopes of European glory, and must do so knowing a league rematch vs. Tottenham awaits in just three days.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.