Man Utd Ready to Pounce on Joao Felix & Ruben Dias Negotiations as Benfica Meet With Juventus

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Manchester United remain interested in a double deal for João Félix and Rúben Dias despite Benfica's negotiations with Italian giants Juventus.

The Serie A champions are holding talks with the Águias and Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes in the hopes of agreeing to deals for Félix and Dias, with the latter tipped to succeed Giorgio Chiellini or Andrea Barzagli in defence.

Tuesday's edition of Record (via Sport Witness) insist that negotiations are at an advanced stage, but it's added that Manchester United are keeping one eye on talks as they consider hijacking the deal.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

It's been suggested that Félix and Dias could cost a combined €180m this summer, the majority of that being tied up in the teenage forward's release clause with Benfica.

But Juventus and Manchester United aren't the only teams who have been linked with both players in recent weeks. It's claimed multiple clubs are willing to pay the two players' release clauses at the end of the season.

19-year-old Félix has become one of European football's hottest prospects after breaking into Benfica's first-team this season, scoring 16 goals and claiming nine assists across all competitions.

He's scored in both of Benfica's derby matches against Sporting CP this season, but his best performance of the campaign was saved for the club's 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Dias, meanwhile, has been part of the senior set-up in Lisbon for some time, earning nine call ups to the Portuguese national team thanks to his performances at the Estádio da Luz.

