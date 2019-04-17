Manchester United Suffer Biggest Ever European Defeat Over Two Legs Against Barcelona

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Manchester United made history against Barcelona on Tuesday for all the wrong reasons as their 4-0 aggregate defeat set a new record as the club's biggest ever defeat over two legs in a European competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travelled to Camp Nou with a retrievable one-goal deficit from the first leg, but Lionel Messi scored two goals in the opening 20 minutes to all but end any hope of a comeback for the Red Devils.

Philippe Coutinho's late strike was the icing on the cake for Barcelona as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

But the former Liverpool star also created some unwanted history for Manchester United thanks to his long-range effort, setting a new record for their biggest ever defeat in a two-legged European match.

Their previous record was tied between their defeat against AC Milan during the European Cup in 1957/58 as well as 4-1 loss to Atlético Madrid in the 1991/92 Cup Winners’ Cup.

It was also the first time that Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League knockout stages without scoring a goal since the 2004/05 season.

Even though United's journey in Europe has ended this season, the club have no choice but to regroup to avoid being forced to play on Thursday nights next year.

Solskjaer's side are currently only two points outside of the Champions League qualification places but they still have crucial games against Manchester City and Chelsea to play before the end of the season.

