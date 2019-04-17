Víctor Camarasa Rejects Permanent Cardiff Stay as Premier League Clubs Join Transfer Chase

Cardiff City midfielder Víctor Camarasa has rejected the chance to join the club on a permanent basis in the hopes of remaining a Premier League player next season.





The 24-year-old is currently on loan in South Wales from La Liga side Real Betis, where he will be surplus to requirements following the signing of Giovani Lo Celso in Andalusia.





Camarasa has been told to find a new club this summer, but Diario de Sevilla report that the former Spain Under-21 international rejected a permanent move to Cardiff City during the January transfer window due to concerns over their future in the Premier League.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It's claimed that Camarasa has been holding out for 'better proposals' from elsewhere in England, which now appear to be coming in the final few weeks of the season.

Marca claim Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham have most recently been linked with a move for Camarasa at the end of the season, with the midfielder expected to be slapped with a €15m price tag this summer.

Everton and West Ham are also interested, while Leicester City have been keeping tabs on Camarasa as a potential arrival to aid new manager Brendan Rodgers' style of football.

5 - Victor Camarasa has scored more goals (5) than any other Cardiff City player in the Premier League this season. Source. #CARCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2019

Camarasa has made 28 appearances in the Premier League with Cardiff City where he's been directly involved in eight goals, almost a third of all the club's goals in the top flight this season.

The midfielder is hopeful that good performances in matches against Liverpool and Manchester United in the final few weeks of the season will help increase his stock in the transfer market this summer.