Virgil van Dijk Insists Liverpool Will Not Defend 2-Goal Lead But Warns Teammates Over Porto Threat

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists that his side shouldn't be complacent by their "lucky" win away at Porto last season, ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarter final on Wednesday.

The Merseyside club will take a two-goal advantage to the Estádio do Dragão, where they won 5-0 in last season's clash, as they look to set up a semi-final match against Barcelona in Europe's elite competition.

But Van Dijk has played down the chances of Liverpool holding out for a clean sheet in Portugal, claiming that the Reds will have to get on the scoresheet to secure a second appearance in the semi-finals in as many years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We know how tough it can be. Porto will probably still have the belief they should have, but we obviously believe we are going here to finish the job," Van Dijk said, quoted by The Daily Star.

"We will play our game. We are not going to defend the 2-0, we want to attack and play like we have been playing all season. Hopefully create chances to score a goal maybe two away goals, which will make it tough for them.

"I think they are a tougher rival this season, especially when we played last year away, they had a couple of injuries and changes, and we were also very clinical in front of goal then too. We maybe got a bit lucky.

Liverpool and Man City have both already amassed more points, before Easter, than seven previous Premier League champions did in whole campaigns. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) April 14, 2019

"I think they have definitely improved. But so have we. They are more experienced and they have a lot of talent in the team. They can be very dangerous.

"They have two big players [Pepe and Hector Herrera] back from suspension for the game, so it is going to be a tough game and we have to be careful. I am looking forward to it."