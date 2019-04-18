Ajax Star on Spurs' Summer Transfer Radar Ahead of Unexpected Champions League Semi-Final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing Ajax star Donny Van de Beek this summer, although he is set to face a fight to land the Dutch midfielder.

Van de Beek has been a key part of the sensational Ajax side which has swept aside some of Europe's elite this season on their way to the Champions League semi final, where they will face Pochettino's Spurs, and scored in their 2-1 win over Juventus in Turin on Tuesday night.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Spanish newspaper Marca have claimed that Tottenham have Van de Beek's name written down 'in capital letters' as they look to lure him to north London in the upcoming window, although European giants Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

During the January window, French news outlet L'Equipe claimed that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in his services and that Ajax would listen to offers of around €20m.





That figure already seemed unrealistically low in January and is certainly sure to be a lot higher now, with Van de Beek playing a vital role in Ajax's victories over Real Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League.

The Dutch side may be forced to sell some of the players who have taken them on this fabulous run to the last four of the world's most elite club competition (see: Monaco, 2017), but they are not going to let their players go cheap.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Van de Beek's midfield partner Frenkie De Jong has already agreed to join Barcelona this summer for an initial fee of €75m, while captain Matthijs de Ligt would also fetch in the region of €80m if he were to be prised away at the end of the season.

While Van de Beek is not quite at their level, Ajax are still sure to request at least €50m to part ways with him, especially with the calibre of teams who are after him.

Tottenham will have the perfect opportunity to review the playmaker at close hand when they face each other in the semi final in two weeks time – the ideal time for Van de Beek to show Spurs and the rest of Europe what he is capable of on the biggest stage once again.