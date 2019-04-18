Borussia Dortmund Reach 'Agreement in Principle' With Hoffenheim Defender Nico Schulz

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with TSG Hoffenheim star Nico Schulz which will see him join the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has a contract in Sinsheim until 2021, but a release clause in his deal ranging between €25m and €30m will come into effect this summer.

Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund will be willing to cough up at the end of the season as they look strengthen in defence, and Sport Bild claims that Germany international Schulz has already agreed to a move to the Westfalenstadion.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Black and Yellows currently use Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi as their main left-back, while Marcel Schmelzer has been left on the outskirts of the squad by Favre throughout this campaign.





But as Los Blancos are refusing to negotiate Hakimi's future, Borussia Dortmund have been forced to look elsewhere in the transfer market.

I get that a Nico Schulz transfer could mean that Favre changes to three at the back but it begs the question why he didn't already do that with Guerreiro as wing-back — has Favre offered to resign yet (@FearTheKirch) April 17, 2019

Schulz has been a standout player in the Bundesliga under Julian Nagelsmann, having joined Hoffenheim from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2017.

He's largely earned his reputation as an attacking defender, often playing as a wing-back in Nagelsmann's system, but Schulz's ability at the back also saw him break into Joachim Löw's national team after the World Cup.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

If Schulz's release clause is €30m this summer then the defender would become the club's joint-record signing alongside André Schürrle, who moved to Dortmund in 2016.

Their transfer record could be broken, however, as they're also being linked with a move for Thorgan Hazard who has been slapped with a €70m price tag by Gladbach.