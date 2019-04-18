Hapless Benfica Fans Make 37-Hour Journey to Wrong Frankfurt for Europa League Clash

Always pay attention to the details.

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Supporters of Portuguese outfit S.L. Benfica has made a near 40-hour journey from Lisbon ahead of the second leg of the club's Europa League semifinal against Eintracht Frankfurt–only to end up in the wrong Frankfurt and on the border with Poland

Adi Hütter's Eintracht side play their home matches at the Commerzbank-Arena in central Germany, located in Frankfurt am Main - named as such due to the river which runs through the center of the city.

But one unlucky Benfica fan has found himself over 600km away, nearly two days after leaving Portugal, in the city of Frankfurt an der Oder.

Álvaro Oliveira, who has been traveling with another Benfica fan, has been documenting his car journey to the Commerzbank-Arena on his social media, posting updates from Paris and on the Autobahn heading to the game.

But his mood took a turn for the worse when people checking realized he was in the wrong city, with the supporter later posting an update with the caption: "We are f***ed."

Oliveira filmed himself talking his followers through the situation before turning the camera round to show a small stadium in Frankfurt an der Oder.

Fortunately, the Benfica fans soon realized their mistake thanks to help from hundreds of people on social media, with Oliveira thanking those who got in contact with him to offer their support.

The supporters are now back on the road and heading back towards Frankfurt am Main, although they're going to be cutting it fine to make it back in time to see their Benfica side kick off at the Commerzbank-Arena.

