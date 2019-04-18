Sami Khedira Reveals Extent of Knee Issues & Confirms Surgery Ahead of Potential Juventus Exit

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has revealed the extent of the knee issues that have hampered him this season, and confirmed he is finally set to go under the knife.

The Germany international has played just 10 times in Serie A this campaign, notching two goals in that time, and managing just seven further appearances across competitions amid a series of varying injuries - ranging from heart conditions to torn muscles to ankle issues.

However, it now appears that the knee issues have been the most impactful, with the 32-year-old confirming he is set to undergo surgery in a bid to solve the problem

After four months of continuous pain in my knee - some days worse than others - I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully. The surgery is planned to take place in the next two weeks. #SK6 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Y8Jghdrpks — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 18, 2019

Speaking on his official Twitter account, Khedira explained: "After four months of continuous pain in my knee - some days worse than others - I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully. The surgery is planned to take place in the next two weeks."

The German then revealed, as expected, this would rule him out for the remainder of the season, with a return date set for the start of next season. "My complete focus is to be back at 100% for the start of the next campaign," he wrote. "I am already looking forward to fighting in order to achieve our goals next season again."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Khedira's current contract with Juventus is not set to expire until June 2021, after he renewed it at the beginning of the season, and even then the Old Lady have an option to extend the deal by a further year.

However, his future in Turin remains uncertain, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain expected to renew their interest from last summer, and several MLS sides are also looking to bring him in.

