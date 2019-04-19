4 Reasons Liverpool Are Favourites for Champions League Success After Porto Triumph

Liverpool. Ajax. Barcelona. Tottenham Hotspur. One of these teams will win this season's Champions League, and all the signs suggest the trophy will be returning to Merseyside for the first time since 2005.

The Reds are still in pursuit of an astounding double, and they will certainly be feeling confident of ending this incredible season with the ultimate prize. Why? Well...

They Have One of Europe's Most In-Form Forwards

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Last season it was Mohamed Salah, but 2019 is the year of Sadio Mane. It may have been a slow start to the season for the Senegal international, but he is more than making up for lost time.

With 13 goals in 18 games, Mane has established himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the world, and he has been turning up when Liverpool need him the most.

He's struck big goals against Bayern Munich and Chelsea, and he has been directly responsible for countless points. Mane loves the big stage, and there are few bigger stages than the Champions League.

They Have the Strongest Defence Left in the Competition

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have helped transform Liverpool from a great side to one of Europe's elite, and the Anfield faithful can bank on them to come up trumps once again.

They have conceded just twice in the knockout stages of the competition, despite facing serious pressure in both second legs of the last two rounds, as both Bayern and Porto pushed to assert their home advantage.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold can do a great job at both ends of the field, and they will continue to torment whoever comes in their path.

Mohamed Salah Is Back on Form

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

To beat Barcelona over two legs, Liverpool will need all their stars to be at their best. Fortunately, Salah looks to have rediscovered his magic touch.

After breaking his dry streak against Southampton, he hit a stunner against Chelsea, before grabbing a goal and an assist against Porto. He knows where the goal is again, and Liverpool are feeling the benefits.

The Egyptian has stepped up massively in recent weeks, and that spells trouble for whoever is in his way. He was forced off in last season's final, so you can be sure he's out to avenge that.

They Will Be Out for Revenge

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Not just Salah, but everyone associated with the club will want revenge for what happened last year against Real Madrid. They were competitive for large parts of the game, but two monumental errors from Loris Karius ultimately cost them.

They're a better team now. Weaknesses have been addressed, and the goalkeeper and midfield are now two of Liverpool's strongest positions.

They came up short last year, so they will work twice as hard to ensure it doesn't happen again. The fans will be behind them, and no club benefits from the atmosphere of their fans quite like Liverpool. This season must be their year.