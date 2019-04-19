Eden Hazard to Real Madrid Could Be 'Official in Coming Days' According to Reports in Spain

Real Madrid appear to be close to sealing the summer signing of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard after one Spanish report claimed the deal will be 'made official in the coming days' after an agreement was reached between all three parties.

It would make Hazard the third Real signing of the summer after Los Blancos already completed pre-arranged deals for Brazilian teenager Rodrygo Goes and Porto defender Eder Militao.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Marca claims that the fee will be 'close to €100m', the equivalent of around £86.5m.

The report alleges that Chelsea had asked for €200m last summer, claiming that the loan of Mateo Kovacic to Stamford Bridge has made the relationship between the clubs 'excellent'.

Whether the season-long loan of a player who hasn't exactly been a standout would make Chelsea halve the asking price for their most valuable asset seems rather farfetched.

No doubt that Hazard's contract situation - he remains on course to be out of contract in 2020 - has contributed to the falling value, but the assertion from Marca does raise a possible red flag.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

As far as Real Madrid transfer targets are concerned, the Spanish media are notorious for prematurely claiming that deals have been agreed in order to put pressure on players and clubs. For now, it is certainly not out of the question that that could be what is happening here.

AS takes a slightly less certain path, suggesting negotiations over the potential transfer fee are still ongoing. In their version of events, Chelsea were asking for €116m (£100m) when contact was first established, but that Real were only offering €80m or €90m, around £78m.

A figure in the region of €103m to €105m could therefore end up as the agreed upon price.

The same report claims that Chelsea are now making plans to plans to replace Hazard and have identified Lille winger Nicolas Pepe as the player they want. It is suggested that Chelsea would use around €80m (£69m) of the money received for Hazard to buy the Ivorian.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Of course, the completion of any incoming Chelsea transfers this summer hinge on the outcome of their appeal and any follow up appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA.