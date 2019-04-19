Kalidou Koulibaly Reacts to Manchester United Links After Napoli Knocked Out of Europa League

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has insisted he will only think about his future at the end of the season, as he continues to be linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

Koulibaly is thought to be one of the Red Devils' primary targets ahead of the summer transfer window and is expected to cost at least £90m, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to rebuild his squad to fight for trophies next season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Speaking after Napoli's elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Arsenal on Thursday, Koulibaly insisted he has no immediate plans to leave the Serie A, but will consider his next move in the summer.

He said: "I grew up in this league. It's the league that made me the player I am today. To me what matters most is to finish the season well, then we'll see."

Manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed to Tuttosport (via Goal) that Koulibaly will soon have a release clause of €150m in his contract, adding that only such an offer would tempt the club to sell.

He said: "The best centre-back in the world? Yes. And he has more room for improvement. He's worth €150m and he is non-transferable. Koulibaly's contract will expire in 2023. In 2021 he will have a €150m release clause, but Napoli do not need to sell, the president does not want to sell and the question does not arise."

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

United have been linked with a number of centre-backs as part of their squad overhaul, and Solskjaer is said to have been given a transfer kitty of around £250m to help strengthen the squad.





Koulibaly is near the top of their wish list, but there are plenty of other stars who have found their names linked with a move to Old Trafford. Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho are both thought to be in United's sights, in what promises to be a hectic summer.