Lyon Feminines vs Chelsea Women Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News and More

By 90Min
April 19, 2019

Lyon Feminines host Chelsea as the Women's Champions League semi-finals get underway this weekend, with the home side looking to win the trophy for the fourth consecutive year, while Chelsea vie for their last realistic chance at silverware this season. 

The Blues crashed out of the FA Cup against Manchester City last weekend, and missed out on reclaiming their Women's Super League crown earlier this month, so will be particularly keen to emerge victorious against the reigning European champions. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Have a look at our preview of the first leg below. 

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday, 21st April
What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 BST
Where Is it Being Played? Groupama Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream BBC Red Button

Team News

Lyon have Ballon D'or winner Ada Hegerberg back fit and firing after missing much of season with injury, and having smashed PSG 5-0 in their last outing to open up a three point gap at the top of Division 1 a week ago, they have no fresh concerns, and are looking in good shape to book their place in another Champions League final. 

For Chelsea, it's likely to be as you were, although Fran Kirby - the top scorer of those left in the competition with five goals - remains a doubt, owing to the knee injury that saw her withdraw from the England squad earlier this month.

Predicted Lineups

Lyon Bouhaddi; Bronze, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Henry, Fishlock; Le Sommer, Marozsan, Majri; Hegerberg
Chelsea Telford; Carter, Bright,  Ericsson, Riley;  Spence, Mjelde; Carney, Ji, Bachmann; England

Recent Form

As you would expect given their pedigree, Lyon have been on fire heading into this one. Their 5-0 win over second-placed PSG came following a disappointing draw at Fleury Merogis, but prior to that, they had won ten on the bounce in all competitions. They still haven't lost a game this season, and Chelsea will be hoping to bring an end to that menacing run.

The Blues haven't been too bad themselves, however. They've fallen off the pace a bit from last season, but still managed a strong third-placed finish in the WSL, and their 2-1 defeat to PSG that saw them make the semis on aggregate was their first defeat since January. 

Here's how each side has fared over their last five matches. 

Lyon Chelsea
Bordeaux 1-7 Lyon (16/03) Liverpool 0-4 Chelsea (13/03)
Lyon 2-1 Wolfsburg (20/03) Chelsea 2-0 PSG (21/03)
Wolfsburg 2-4 Lyon (27/03) PSG 2-1 Chelsea (27/03)
Fleury Merogis 1-1  Lyon (31/03) Chelsea 1-1 West Ham (31/03)
Lyon 5-0 PSG (13/03) Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea (14/04)

Prediction

Lyon have blown everyone aside on their way to the semis, and had their work cut out for them against Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals, but although they were expected to have their work cut out for them, they made short work of the former European champions. 

Joachim Sielski/GettyImages

Chelsea will prove a tough opponent, but Lyon are Lyon. They rarely choke on the big occasions, so they should disperse with the Blues here without too much fuss, especially on home turf.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Chelsea

