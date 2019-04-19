Roy Hodgson Reveals Wayne Hennessey Is 'Desperate' to Learn About Nazis After Controversial Photo

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has claimed goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is 'desperate' to learn about the Nazis after being cleared of racism charges.

Hennessey, 32, had initially been charged by the FA after appearing to make a Nazi salute on the Instagram story of team-mate Max Meyer in January. The Wales international has since been cleared of the aforementioned charge, having fervently denied the allegation throughout.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Palace's game against Arsenal on Sunday, Hodgson admitted that the goalkeeper is doing all he can to understand the historical significance of the salute following the incident.

As quoted by the Guardian, he said: "We and Kick It Out work very closely together and between us I think we will be looking for a solution in the case of this one individual, but I would guess this might be a subject which goes beyond one individual. We might be highlighting with Wayne [something] that is actually rife throughout football.

"I’ve no idea about the level of knowledge in relation to the Holocaust, the second world war, in other clubs or even in our club. It’s now something we know may well exist and will have to be dealt with.

"Together, the club and Kick It Out, we will sort it out, certainly where Wayne is concerned because he is actually very desperate now to learn as much as he can."

Hennessey has made 20 appearances in the Premier League and FA Cup this season, although hasn't played since the beginning of March against Burnley, with summer signing Vicente Guaita recently preferred between the sticks.

Hodgson was also asked whether he was disappointed in Hennessy's apparent lack of understanding regarding such an significant time in human history should be questioned, with the 71-year-old defending his keeper.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He added: "I don’t know how disappointed one should be. It’s different to people of my generation, who are much closer to it. I don’t quite know what the young generation is learning about it.

"I think what is important in that report is that they made it perfectly clear they found Wayne a very honest and kind and good individual."