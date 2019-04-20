Cesc Fabregas Goes Back to His Roots With Brilliant Social Media Dig at Spurs

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has taken to Twitter to question whether Tottenham will have what it takes to win the Champions League this season. 

Spurs overcame Manchester City 4-4 on aggregate to reach their first ever Champions League semi-final on away goals, where they will play Ajax. The Gunners and the Blues also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in midweek.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite the historic achievement for Mauricio Pochettino's side, Fabregas, who spent eight years at Arsenal and almost five years at Chelsea, attempted to quell Spurs' enthusiasm by questioning whether they can actually win the competition. 

Written on his official Twitter account, the Spaniard said: "Genuine question...As a fan, would you rather get to the Champions League final and be a runner up or win the Europa League? Just curious."

And then...two-time Spurs FA Cup winner Graham Roberts got involved. 

Arsenal and Chelsea have Europa League semi-finals against Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively, although come through them, the pair would set up the first all-English final in the competition since Spurs and Wolves did so in 1972.

The winner of the Europa League would also guarantee a place in next season's Champions League, which could be beneficial considering the battle to finish in the Premier League's top four, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United all involved.

Fabregas has been away from the gaze of the Premier League - a competition he won twice with Chelsea - since his January move to AS Monaco. The World Cup winner has scored once in 11 Ligue 1 appearances as the club sit 16th in the table. 

