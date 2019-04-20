Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Thomas Lemar Strike Sinks Spirited Armeros

Atletico Madrid waited until the 85th minute to secure the three points at Ipurua on Saturday, eventually snatching three points when substitute Thomas Lemar arrived at the right time to slide the ball into the Eibar net.

Both sides could have walked away with three points in a game which wasn't short on chances – but was short on quality finishing. Despite several opportunities for both sides to score in the first half there was only one shot on target, highlighting the teams' inability to turn good chances into goals.

Eibar had the better chances in the second half and will feel that they should have come away with all three points, but it was the Rojiblancos who came away as victors come the full-time whistle.

Eibar





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dmitrovic (7); De Blasis (7), Oliveira (6), Alvarez (6), Angel (7); Orellana (7), Escalante (6), Jordan (6), Cucurella (7); Enrich (6), Cardona (6)





Substitutions: Kike (6), Leon (6), Charles (6)

Atletico Madrid





Key Talking Point





With Diego Costa having been suspended for his actions towards an official, Diego Simeone would not have wanted any more of his players to follow suit.

However, striker Alvaro Morata was doing his best Costa impression throughout this game as he reacted aggressively to a number of decisions from referee Javier Alberola Rojas.

His teammates tried to calm the Spaniard down but he managed to talked himself into the book late in the second half and was lucky not to see a second yellow as he continued to berate the referee. His behaviour was exactly what Simeone would have wanted to avoid.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Oblak (6); Arias (6), Gimenez (6), Godin (8*), Saul (7); Koke (6), Rodri (6), Thomas (7), Vitolo (6); Correa (5), Morata (6)

Substitutions: Lemar (7), Luis (6), Kalinic (6)

Star Man

Diego Godin was his usual formidable self against Eibar. He was there when needed to dig his team out of trouble and through his expert reading of the game, the Uruguayan was on hand to block or intercept numerous Eibar shots and chances.

The experienced centre-half is likely to leave for Inter in the summer, and it will be a task to replace the 33-year-old if he does indeed depart the club. He showed his worth in this match as he expertly marshalled the Rojiblancos defence against a threatening Eibar side.

Godin almost capped off his brilliant defensive display with a goal in the 79th minute guiding a header towards the net, but was denied by a sensational save from Dmitrovic in the Eibar goal.

Looking Ahead

Atletico Madrid welcome Valencia to the Wanda Metropolitano in their next match in La Liga. The Rojiblancos are still leading the hunt for second place, comfortably ahead of city rivals Real Madrid with five games remaining. Diego Simeone will want his players to finish the season strongly and secure a consecutive second placed finish, and another above Los Blancos.