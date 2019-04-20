Manchester United Kit Leak: New Long Sleeve Home Shirt for 2019/20 Includes Treble Homage

New images of Manchester United's home kit for the 2019/20 season have been leaked online.

Fans have already seen a small sneak peek into the club's new kit for next season, but this latest leak shows off their long sleeve shirt as well as some of the smaller details which could have been missed the first time around.

On the sleeves of the shirt are two separate times: 90+1 and 90+3. The two times are in relation to United's Champions League success in 1999, where Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored to stage a comeback in added time against Bayern Munich.

The new (rumoured) home shirt, long sleeve edition. Lovely touch, the 90+1 & 90+3 in reference to the 1999 champions league final vs. Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/J91TEtQd19 — United in Images 📸 (@UnitedInImages) April 18, 2019

As well as the times of Sheringham and Solskjaer's goals, the kit also has a further addition with the dates of the three trophies which Manchester United lifted during their treble-winning campaign that year.





In addition to all the new kits which are due to be released - Manchester United's third kit was leaked earlier this month - the club also appears to be on the brink of unveiling a special commemorative 'Red Rose' shirt.





While not something which will be worn on a matchday, the reliable Footy Headlines shares a picture of the t-shirt which has five Lancashire roses across the centre, acting as a border for some commemorative text which is going to be part of adidas' Rose Collection.

The new ‘Red Rose’ t-shirt which is expected to be released by Manchester United.



They’re really pulling out all the stops all this year! (📷: footyheadlines) pic.twitter.com/8x2L8ZLbZr — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) April 20, 2019

The two new release are a stunning tribute for United, with their new home kit paying homage to their new manager's most iconic moment as a player, while the 'Red Rose' t-shirt will be a must-have for any Mancunian.