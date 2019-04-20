Manchester United Kit Leak: New Long Sleeve Home Shirt for 2019/20 Includes Treble Homage

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

New images of Manchester United's home kit for the 2019/20 season have been leaked online.

Fans have already seen a small sneak peek into the club's new kit for next season, but this latest leak shows off their long sleeve shirt as well as some of the smaller details which could have been missed the first time around.

On the sleeves of the shirt are two separate times: 90+1 and 90+3. The two times are in relation to United's Champions League success in 1999, where Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored to stage a comeback in added time against Bayern Munich.

As well as the times of Sheringham and Solskjaer's goals, the kit also has a further addition with the dates of the three trophies which Manchester United lifted during their treble-winning campaign that year.


In addition to all the new kits which are due to be released - Manchester United's third kit was leaked earlier this month - the club also appears to be on the brink of unveiling a special commemorative 'Red Rose' shirt.


While not something which will be worn on a matchday, the reliable Footy Headlines shares a picture of the t-shirt which has five Lancashire roses across the centre, acting as a border for some commemorative text which is going to be part of adidas' Rose Collection.

The two new release are a stunning tribute for United, with their new home kit paying homage to their new manager's most iconic moment as a player, while the 'Red Rose' t-shirt will be a must-have for any Mancunian.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message