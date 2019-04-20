Pedro Insists Eden Hazard Is 'Totally Dedicated to Chelsea' But Admits Future Remains Unclear

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Chelsea forward Pedro has insisted Blues teammate Eden Hazard is dedicated to the club, but admitted that he does not know what will happen with regards to the Belgian's future.

Hazard has been the subject of intense transfer speculation linking the attacker with a summer move to Real Madrid, with many reports suggesting that a deal is already close to agreement.

However, Pedro has insisted that the rumours have not altered Hazard's desire for success at Stamford Bridge this season. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard said: "Eden Hazard is very good here.

"He is totally dedicated to Chelsea. But I do not know what will happen. However, as I say, he is truly involved with the team."

Pedro added: "Hazard is our most important player, wants to win the Europa League and finish in the top four in the Premier [League]."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Reports in Spain have recently suggested that Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid could become official imminently, though it would be unlikely that Chelsea would opt to formalise such a significant sale in the immediate future, given the club's push for a strong end to the season.

The Blues overcame Slavia Prague on Thursday night to reach the semi finals of the Europa League, as a Pedro double led the west Londoners to a 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge, sealing a 5-3 victory on aggregate.

Maurizio Sarri's side will now resume their challenge for the top four in the Premier League when they take on Burnley at home in a tough Monday night clash at the Bridge.

