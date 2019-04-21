Kieran Trippier on Napoli & Man Utd's Radar as Competition Mounts for Tottenham's Full Back

Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham's Kieran Trippier following their disappointing Europa League exit, but face stiff competition from Manchester United for the England international defender.

Trippier is currently tied down to Spurs until 2022 but that hasn't prevented clubs from expressing an interest in the right back, who has played 25 times for the north London outfit in the league this season.

As a result of a season without silverware, which was confirmed following their Europa League elimination by Arsenal in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti's side are now drawing up targets ahead of the summer recruitment period, with Trippier among those the club are eager on bringing to Serie A, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Napoli face competition from Manchester United, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the process of conducting their own summer overhaul after an equally disappointing season for the Red Devils.

Antonio Valencia is set to leave United at the end of the season, while Matteo Darmian is likely to be sold and huge question marks remain about Ashley Young's future at the club. As such, Solskjaer is desperate to sign a right back this summer, and has earmarked Spurs' Trippier as a key target.

Following an excellent campaign for Mauricio Pochettino's side last year, the 28-year-old played a starring role for England at the World Cup, as he helped the Three Lions reach the semi final stage.

With such high standards set for the former Burnley defender, Trippier hasn't been able to replicate that form this term, though the player's quality is still evident considering the interest shown in him. However, he has helped guide his club into the Champions League semi finals, while they also currently sit in the top four of the Premier League.