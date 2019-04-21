Paris Saint-Germain Crowned Ligue 1 Champions Following Lille's Draw Against Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned Ligue 1 champions for the eighth time after Lille slipped to a goalless draw against Toulouse on Sunday.

The reigning champions now have 81 points after 32 games and cannot be caught as they lead Lille - who have played one more match - by 16 points with five games remaining. Thomas Tuchel's side are in action against Monaco on Sunday evening, but they will line up in the knowledge that the league has now been wrapped up.

It's the sixth league title in seven seasons for the Parisians, whose domestic dominance was only briefly interrupted by Monaco in 2016/17.





PSG had three chances to seal the title for themselves prior to Lille's draw on Sunday, but they ended up spurning all three opportunities. They first drew against Strasbourg, embarrassingly lost 5-1 against Lille before losing again against Nantes on Thursday.





The goals conceded in those three games accounted for the club's worst defensive record over a three-game spell since 1985.





Speaking after the previous defeat against Nantes, Tuchel was unable to defend his team's performances, suggesting that all is not well behind the scenes.

"We can lose, we can do mistakes, and we [the club] will always defend players if they play with a good mentality, with desire and as a team," he said, as per Goal. "I always defend my players, but today it's not possible."





PSG could go on to add to their growing trophy haul as they face off against Stade Rennais in the French cup final next Saturday.