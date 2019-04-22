20-Year Old Prediction of David Beckham's Appearance in the Year 2020 Goes Viral

Style icon and former People magazine Sexiest Man Alive winner David Beckham has aged pretty well. Probably too well to be honest.

At 43, Goldenballs looks about as good as he ever has, putting the rest of the footballing world (except these beauties) and the male population at large to shame.

It might have been oh so different though for Becks. Well, at least FourFourTwo thought it might. Back in May 1998, the football magazine ran mocked up images predicting how various footballers would look in 2020. Why? Not sure, to be quite honest with you.

Going through some old ⁦@FourFourTwo⁩ mags from 1998 at the #carboot. This is how they imagined David Beckham would look in 2020 pic.twitter.com/uvOZYHTRa6 — Ian Walker (@fenlandgent) April 21, 2019

But anyway, they did and it was consigned to the annuls of history until Twitter use and apparent car-boot sale enthusiast @fenlandgent dug out the old copy and posted Beckham's hauntingly unflattering mug online.

FourFourTwo's tongue firmly in cheek caption alongside the image reads: “Things went distinctly pear-shaped for the Man United starlet after his club missed out on the 1998 championship and he lost his entire personal fortune in the Brylcreem crash of 2005.

“Now well into his forties, he is reduced to appearing for England veterans’ teams alongside his fellow Fergie fledgelings and reminiscing wistfully about his glory days.

“Posh Spice, who has ballooned to 20st since her singing career collapsed, now models clothes for ‘the larger lady’.”

And this is what

⁦@FourFourTwo⁩ thought Steve McManaman would look today, back in 1998 pic.twitter.com/r88iaWZ8eU — Ian Walker (@fenlandgent) April 21, 2019

Another to get FourFourTwo's photoshop treatment was then Liverpool star Steve McManaman (above), who ended up looking like a sort of odd cross-breed of David Seaman and Noel Edmonds.

Beckham, retired since 2013, is currently working to get his MLS franchise Inter Miami off the ground. While the new club has been approved by the league and should enter the competition in 2020, there have been issues over where the team will play. In addition, Internazionale of Serie A have taken legal action over the use of the name 'Inter'.

Maybe another 12 months of turbulent club ownership and legal battles and Becks may just end up with a Sven-Goran Eriksson haircut and missing tooth. Probably not though.