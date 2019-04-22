Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Fresh off the back of a 1-0 away win at Eibar, Atletico Madrid host Valencia at Wanda Metropolitano looking to further strengthen their current position of second in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side managed to win at the weekend without the suspended Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman expected to come back into the side on Wednesday.

Valencia are fifth in Spain's top flight and are chasing Getafe for the final Champions League qualifying spot, while they also have a Europa League semi final to look forward to.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 24 April What Time Is Kick Off? 18:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano

Team News

Griezmann will pop back into the side following his suspension, but Jose Gimenez will miss out after dislocating his toe in the win at Eibar.

@JoseMaGimenez13 suffered a dislocated toe as a consequence of a direct traumatism in the first half of #EibarAtleti. Our defender is to undergo tests to rule out bone damage.

➡ https://t.co/9hQPXJHMLy — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 20, 2019

Diego Costa is suspended and won't feature again for Atleti until next term, while Lucas Hernandez had knee surgery earlier in the season and has likely played his final game for the club before his switch to Bayern Munich.

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has a thigh muscle rupture, while Jaume Doménech and Cristiano Piccini are doubts with muscle problems and concussion respectively. Rodrigo is suspended after seeing red late on against Real Betis.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis; Koke, Partey, Saul, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata. Valencia Neto; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Parejo, Coquelin, Cheryshev; Guedes, Gameiro.

Head to Head Record

The record between these two sides is decidedly even. In the 168 games played out over the years, Atletico have won 63 to Valencia's 60, with 45 draws.

However, Atletico have been dominant in recent years, winning six and losing just one of the previous ten games between the two teams.

Earlier this season, Rodrigo's strike earned Valencia a point at Mestalla Stadium after Angel Correa had given the away side the lead.

Recent Form

Atletico's recent loss at Barcelona effectively ended their slim hopes of winning the league title, but since that Camp Nou defeat Los Colchoneros have bounced back with two victories, keeping clean sheets in both fixtures.

Valencia are in fabulous form, losing just once in their last 22 games in all competitions, and overcame Real Betis in their previous fixture thanks to Goncalo Guedes' brace.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games.

Atletico Madrid Valencia Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid (20/4) Real Betis 1-2 Valencia (21/4) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (13/4) Valencia 2-0 Villarreal (18/4) Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid (6/4) Valencia 3-1 Levante (14/4) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Girona (2/4) Villarreal 1-3 Valencia (11/4)

Alaves 0-4 Atletico Madrid (30/3) Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Valencia (6/4)

Prediction

With Atletico looking to secure second place and Valencia still chasing fourth spot, Wednesday's game could end up being a cracking affair.

However, Atletico's defensive organisation will likely prove pivotal and the visitors will have to be on top form to get any kind of change out of the home side's rearguard.

Expect the hosts to edge a scrappy encounter.