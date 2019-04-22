Gareth Bale Made Available for Loan by Real Madrid as Finding Buyers Proves Difficult

Real Madrid are open to letting Gareth Bale leave on loan this summer, amid concerns they will not be able to sell him for a big transfer fee due to a lack of interest.

Bale has struggled for consistency once again this season, while much of the Real Madrid fanbase has used the former Tottenham star as a scapegoat in a season that quickly went from being transitional to disastrous.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Bale, who has eight goals in 19 La Liga starts this season, has been the subject of boos and whistles at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months, stoked by interviews from teammates Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo which intimated that the Welshman has still not adapted to Spanish culture.

Marca are unequivocal on Bale's future, describing the Welsh star's exit as a 'formality' following Zinedine Zidane's return as manager.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid have not received a single offer for Bale since his match-winning display in the Champions League final last year and are now considering a James Rodriguez-style 'loan to buy' solution.

The report cites near-constant injury issues and the burden of an enormous wage and transfer fee as reasons for a lack of interest in the 29-year-old.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

With his Real Madrid contract not expiring until 2022 and Bale himself reluctant to push for a move, the four-time Champions League winner does not make for an attractive investment despite his obvious talents.

As it stands, Marca claim that Madrid are 'waiting for an English club to show interest' in Bale, with Manchester United the only club with the economic might and need for a player like the Welshman. Although, credible reports suggest United's summer strategy will focus on much younger targets.

Previous reports claimed that Real Madrid would seek as much as €130m in a permanent deal, while allowing Bale to choose his next club. However, Marca's assessment is much less optimistic suggesting a loan to buy option is now a possibility, similar to that of James at Bayern Munich. This would allow some of the burden of Bale's €17m contract to be lifted over the next three years, and agree a fixed fee.