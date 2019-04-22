Robbie Fowler Set to Become Manager of A-League Side Brisbane Roar

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is set to be appointed as manager of A-League side Brisbane Roar, in what will be the former striker's second ever coaching job.

The 44-year-old is reportedly on his way to Australia to complete the deal which will see him will take charge for 2019/20 season.

The Mirror's David Maddock, among others, reports that Fowler – who briefly worked as a player-manager at Thai side Muangthong United and held an academy coaching role with Liverpool – beat out more experienced candidates after impressing in the interview stage. 

Brisbane's current caretaker manager Darren Davies will remain in charge for the club's final game of the season this Thursday, after which Fowler will take over as boss.

Fowler, best known for his two spells at boyhood club Liverpool, has experience in Australia having spent two seasons in the A-League, first with North Queensland Fury (2009/10) and then Perth Glory (2010/11).

The former England international, who will be unveiled by his new club on Wednesday, scored 18 goals in his time in Australia, winning the Golden Boot at each of his two clubs.

Brisbane, who were last A-League Premier and Grand Final winners in 2014, will finish the 2018/19 season second bottom after a disappointing season which saw former Australia star John Aloisi quit as manager in December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message