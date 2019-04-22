Robbie Fowler Set to Become Manager of A-League Side Brisbane Roar

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is set to be appointed as manager of A-League side Brisbane Roar, in what will be the former striker's second ever coaching job.

The 44-year-old is reportedly on his way to Australia to complete the deal which will see him will take charge for 2019/20 season.

The Mirror's David Maddock, among others, reports that Fowler – who briefly worked as a player-manager at Thai side Muangthong United and held an academy coaching role with Liverpool – beat out more experienced candidates after impressing in the interview stage.

Robbie Fowler currently on a flight to Brisbane, where he will be unveiled tomorrow as the new manager of @brisbaneroar. The #LFC legend beat some serious names to the job after impressing at interview stage. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) April 22, 2019

Brisbane's current caretaker manager Darren Davies will remain in charge for the club's final game of the season this Thursday, after which Fowler will take over as boss.

Fowler, best known for his two spells at boyhood club Liverpool, has experience in Australia having spent two seasons in the A-League, first with North Queensland Fury (2009/10) and then Perth Glory (2010/11).

The former England international, who will be unveiled by his new club on Wednesday, scored 18 goals in his time in Australia, winning the Golden Boot at each of his two clubs.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is the new manager of Brisbane Roar. Official announcement tomorrow. Brilliant opportunity for him and a great appointment by the A-League club. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 22, 2019

Brisbane, who were last A-League Premier and Grand Final winners in 2014, will finish the 2018/19 season second bottom after a disappointing season which saw former Australia star John Aloisi quit as manager in December.