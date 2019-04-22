Thorgan Hazard Wanted by Arsenal But They Will Face Competition From Liverpool & Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard, with Unai Emery set to battle with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

Hazard has been the subject of interest from both Liverpool and Dortmund for several weeks, but it is thought that the Belgian would prefer to remain in the Bundesliga and seal a switch to Lucien Favre's side.

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

However, according to The Sun, Arsenal are said to be watching closely in the event that Dortmund cannot agree a fee with Gladbach, hoping to steal the 26-year-old away from under the noses of their rivals.

Emery is a huge fan of Hazard, who is the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, and he will be on the lookout for creative reinforcements in the summer after being unimpressed with Barcelona loanee Denis Suarez.

Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that Hazard will leave the club in the summer after refusing to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2020. They are reluctant to lose their star for free, so will instead grant him a transfer at the end of the season.

A price tag of around £35m has been suggested, and Arsenal may have to sell some players to raise such a fee. Granit Xhaka has been linked with an expensive move to Inter, whilst money will also be freed up by the imminent departures of both Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck.

This season, Hazard has racked up 12 goals and 11 assists in 32 appearances, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga's finest attacking talents.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Since leaving Chelsea to join Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, he has gone on to make 178 appearances for the club, operating in a variety of positions. He is comfortable on either wing or as a central attacking midfielder, whilst he has even been used as a striker on several occasions, and this versatility could prove to be incredibly enticing for Emery.