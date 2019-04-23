Chelsea Confirm Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Undergo Surgery for Ruptured Achilles

Chelsea have confirmed that wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi will undergo surgery on Tuesday evening after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old lasted just 41 minutes of the game before falling to the ground in an attempt to chase the ball. He limped of the field, before confirming the severity of his injury shortly after.

Chelsea confirmed the date for Hudson-Odoi's surgery in a post on their official website, writing: "Callum is seeing a specialist [on Tuesday] afternoon and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon [in the] evening.

"The 18-year-old winger limped off during the first half of last night’s 2-2 draw against Burnley, his 28th Chelsea appearance of the season. He has netted five goals since making his debut for the Blues in the Community Shield against Manchester City at the beginning of the season.

"Hudson-Odoi made his England debut during last month’s international break, coming off as a sub against Czech Republic before starting the 5-0 win in Montenegro."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

There is no information as to how long Hudson-Odoi will be sidelined, but it similar injuries in the past have forced players to miss anywhere between six and nine months.

The likes of Santi Cazorla, Laurent Koscielny and David Beckham have bounced back from similar injuries. Cazorla's injury was particularly lengthy, as the Spaniard missed almost two years of his career as a result of an infection.

In Hudson-Odoi's absence, the Blues will likely turn to either Willian or Pedro to close out the season, whilst Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic will also join the club this summer to help ease the struggle without their young starlet.