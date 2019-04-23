Liverpool 'Make Huge Push' to Sign Lyon Wonderkid Houssem Aouar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar, and the Reds are doing all they can to strike a deal, according to a report in France.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been one of Lyon's standout performers in recent years and has previously attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest sides, who were all unable to tempt Les Gones to part with one of their hottest prospects.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, according to Le10Sport, Liverpool are ready to try their luck at signing Aouar, with Klopp said to be desperate to lure the Frenchman to Anfield.

The report claims Liverpool have made a 'huge push' to try sign Aouar, but they likely to be met with real resistance from Lyon, who are not even considering allowing him to leave.

Forward Nabil Fekir, who came incredibly close to joining the Reds last summer, is nearing the exit door at the Groupama Stadium, whilst Aouar's midfield partner Tanguy Ndombele could also be sold if Lyon receive a substantial offer.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Ndombele is expected to attract serious interest from the likes of Manchester City and Juventus, so Lyon do not want to further weaken their side by selling Aouar.

Le10Sport suggest that it would take an astronomical offer for Lyon to even consider parting ways with Aouar, which could likely force Liverpool to give up in their pursuit of the young midfielder.

However, Les Gones have proven to be willing to part ways with plenty of players for the right price. Last summer, exciting youngsters like Willem Geubbels and Myziane Maolida left the club for sizeable fees, but there is a feeling that Lyon view Aouar as a one-of-a-kind prospect who will be vital to the club, both in the present and in future.

This season, he has made 42 appearances in all competitions, racking up seven goals and eight assists from the heart of Lyon's midfield.