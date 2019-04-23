Mark Noble Reveals Joy at Jack Wilshere's Return From Injury in 2-2 Leicester Draw

Mark Noble has revealed he was ecstatic to see West Ham teammate Jack Wilshere back in action in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the London Stadium after a long period out through injury.





The England international had managed just five minutes of first team football in seven months prior to Saturday's substitute appearance, with the weekend's fixture being just his sixth league appearance of the season.

Another step in the right direction ⚽️❤ pic.twitter.com/VLgwiBZMhP — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 20, 2019

Speaking as quoted by the Mirror, Noble revealed his joy at Wilshere's return and said he hopes the former Arsenal ace can stay fit for the final games of the campaign.





He said: “It was good to see Jack back. It was nice to just see him out there. He’s missed so much football this season but when he is fit, he is such a talented player.





“You don’t see it unless you know the person - and you see them come in every day. Even if you are out for ten days with a slight hamstring, as a player if you are not out training every day, you don’t feel a part of it. The players are coming in, they are laughing about training and you just feel rubbish. You’re in the gym.





“To be out for as long as Jack has is so demoralising. Hopefully he can keep fit now and have a good pre-season and go again next year. He has looked after himself while he’s injured, so hopefully we can see the best of Jack to come.”

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

West Ham finish the season with trips to Tottenham and Watford, with a home tie against Southampton sandwiched in between.