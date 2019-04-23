Paul Pogba Admits Man Utd Body Language Was 'Not Good Enough for the Shirt' in Everton Loss

Paul Pogba has admitted that he and his Manchester United teammates let the club's fans down in Sunday's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton.

The Frenchman has been criticised for perceived attitude problems throughout his time at Old Trafford, with some areas of the media accusing him of playing for a big money move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week, Pogba appeared hurt by his own performance – calling it 'disrespectful' to United's fans, and admitting that the club's staff spoke to the players after the result.

"Not to be disrespectful and I am not disrespectful on Everton, but the way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful. We didn't respect ourselves, the club or the fans.

"Everything went wrong but the most important thing is the mentality that we put on the pitch - that has to change. [In the dressing room after the game] we let the manager speak, the staff speak and they spoke the truth. They said what happened in the game and it is not respectful for ourselves.

"What we did on the pitch is not respectful for the team-mates, for the staff, for the people, for the kitman, for everyone. For their work, they put their life on us, the team and this club. What we showed on the pitch, we did not give them the joy back and that's why we are angry with ourselves. We want to do better for sure and we have to. The reaction has to be there."

He added: "I don't want to be harsh with my words but we don't want to look like we did yesterday because the body language was not good enough for this shirt. When you're here, you deserve it and you have to give your life on the pitch. You have to work, you have to sweat for this shirt and you have to give everything.

"We are Manchester United and we play to win trophies. Last year, we didn't win any and this year again and now we don't get into the top four, obviously is a very disappointing season. It is not good at all for this club."

Pogba and his teammates will be looking to react on Wednesday night, when they host Manchester City in a game which could decide the Premier League title race.