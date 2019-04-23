Thomas Lemar Claims He Hasn't Considered Leaving Atletico Madrid

The Frenchman arrived at Wanda Metropolitano last summer for a club record fee of around £68m, but his place in Diego Simeone's starting lineup has come under question.

By 90Min
April 23, 2019

Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar has revealed he hasn't considered leaving the club, but admits he needs to improve on his current form.

The Frenchman arrived at Wanda Metropolitano last summer for a club record fee of around £68m, but his place in Diego Simeone's starting lineup has come under question.

Lemar has scored just four times and claimed three assists in all competitions since his transfer from Monaco, but the 23-year-old did score a late winner for Atletico over Eibar over the weekend in a 1-0 win.

"My season hasn't been exceptional," Lemar confessed, as reported by Marca"Whatever is said about me doesn't impact me too much and my price doesn't bother me. Leaving Atletico hasn't even crossed my mind, it's not the time to think about that."

Lemar was a sensation during his time at Monaco, with his performances there earning him a place in the triumphant France squad at the 2018 World Cup, and the winger remains confident in his ability to deliver in the Spanish capital.

He said: "It's perfectly normal for people to expect more, but I'm new at the club, adapting to a new system and a new league. I know they expect a lot more from me and it will come."

Simeone has famously played a set system during his eight seasons in charge at the club, which simply does not allow passengers and those who are not committed to their defensive duties.

Regarding the Argentine manager, Lemar added: "Everyone knows the demands here, defensively you can't relax. I'm not going to say that it's difficult, but it's something I've had to add to my repertoire."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message