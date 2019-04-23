Transfer Rumours: AC Milan Chase Richarlison, Juventus Join Battle for Ryan Sessegnon & More

Yes, the Premier League title race is enthralling. Yes, the battle for the top four is so bad you can't take your eyes off it. And yes, the Champions League semi-finals are shaping up to be some of the most memorable in recent history.

But does any of that matter when it's transfer rumour season?

Whether you think so or not, it doesn't really matter. Like Game of Thrones' army of the dead, the summer window is right around the corner and there's nothing you can do to stop it.

Here's a roundup of some of the latest stories around Europe.

Barcelona Interested in Snapping Up Dutch Youngster Ludovit Reis

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Barcelona have already secured a deal for Dutch starlet Frenkie de Jong, but it appears that they haven't finished their business in the Netherlands just yet.





Groningen president Hans Nijland seems to be resigned to the fact that Barcelona will be able to prize 18-year-old Ludovit Reis away from the Eredivisie outfit's grasp, as he told Fox Sports (via Marca): "We're seriously considering the possibility that he leaves for Barcelona next season."

Nijland also confirmed that delegates from Barcelona have recently held talks regarding the availability of the youngster. Despite his tender years, Reis has been making a name for himself this season, making 27 league appearances. It's looking increasingly likely that there's going to be a Dutch revolution at Barça.

AC Milan in for Everton's Richarlison Despite Huge Price Tag

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Many scoffed at the huge fee Everton forked out for Richarlison, but the Brazilian has been able to prove his worth for the Toffees this season, bagging 13 Premier League goals.

While a summer move is incredibly unlikely, Calciomercato are reporting that AC Milan are willing to try their luck. The report claims that if Milan are willing to delve deep into their pockets then there's a small chance they may be able to twist Everton's arm by offering no less than €75m.

If he does end up leaving Everton, Richarlison is said to be demanding to join a club which is competing in the Champions League but, even if Milan do qualify for Europe's top competition, this one looks as though it could be far too complicated to pull off. Don't panic just yet Everton fans.

Juventus Look to Rival Tottenham for Ryan Sessegnon

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Fulham's season was undeniably miserable, but there were a few (very few) players to come away with their reputations relatively unscathed - one of which being Ryan Sessegnon.

The youngster is almost certain to be on the move after the Cottager's inevitable relegation to the Championship was recently confirmed and Tottenham are one of the front runners to land his signature. However, according to The Express, Spurs will face stiff competition in the shape of European heavyweights Juventus.

Fulham would be looking to raise around £40m for Sessegnon and, given how tentative Spurs have been in the transfer market of late, I Bianconeri may have the edge in this one.

Watford Lead the Hunt for Gent Midfielder Birger Verstraete

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Watford have done a remarkable job under Javi Gracia this season, but there is no use in standing still and resting on your laurels when it comes to the transfer market.

The Hornets clearly recognise this and, according to HLN. they're paying close attention to Gent midfielder Birger Verstraete. He's by no means a household name, but earned himself an international cap with Belgium last year and, based on the plethora of talent they've been able to produce over the past few years, that's no mean feat.





It's not going to be a straightforward deal as the 25-year-old is also being pursued by a host of unnamed Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides, but Watford are currently in the driving seat.

Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Loanee Reece James

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Reece James is one of about 27,500 Chelsea players currently out on loan but, judging by his performances with Wigan this season, there's actually a (small) chance he'll have a sustained future with the Blues.

Not if Manchester United can help it. The Daily Mail claim that the Red Devils have been keeping an eye on the 19-year-old all season and could be prepared to make a move for him during the summer transfer window.

Interestingly, James' sister Lauren currently plays for United and recently helped them to win the Women's Championship title. Maybe she'll be able to put in a good word for her brother.