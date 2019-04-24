Barcelona Set Andre Gomes Asking Price as Serie A Trio Battle Everton Over Permanent Signing

Barcelona have reportedly set their asking price for midfielder Andre Gomes, who is currently enjoying a season-long loan at Everton.

The Portuguese midfielder has added a touch of class to the Toffees midfield, becoming a regular feature in Marco Silva's midfield - overcoming a difficult start to life at the club in order to become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Gomes is not expected to make the cut at the Spanish giants, and as such, Everton have an option to make the loan deal permanent for the Portuguese playmaker.

As reported by CalcioMercato, the Merseyside club are seriously considering exercise their purchase option, but if they fail to act, there are thought to be several Italian clubs looming in the background hoping of snap up the midfielder.

With Everton weighing up the option of a permanent deal, Barcelona have set their asking price at £17.5m - a fee which is thought to be within the budget of Roma, Inter and Lazio.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

Gomes has been a consistent performer in an otherwise inconsistent team this season, featuring in 26 of the 35 Premier League games in 2018/19. Marco Silva is reportedly keen to keep hold of the former Valencia man, but amidst interest from Italy, Gomes may have his head turned.





Whilst Everton would have the financial muscle to compete and perhaps even outbid the Serie A clubs, the 25 year-old may be swayed by the European football on offer from the potential Italian suitors.

Everton are currently battling it out for seventh place in the league - a position which would see them qualify for next season's Europa League, if Watford fail to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It could transpire that Everton's chances of keeping hold of Gomes rely on their ability to finish in seventh place. With Watford, Leicester and Wolves all battling for that last European spot, the Toffees will need to keep up their brilliant run of form to overcome their rivals.