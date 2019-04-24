Ernesto Valverde Admits 'Whatever Will Be, Will Be' as Barcelona Inch Closer to La Liga Triumph

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde described his side's 2-0 win over Alaves as one with 'incredible value' in their pursuit of winning La Liga. 

Carles Alena opened the scoring for the visitors nine minutes into the second-half in what was an impressive showing from the academy graduate, before a Luis Suarez penalty six minutes later sealed the win.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Victory at the Mendizorroza means that Barca are just one win away from winning their fifth La Liga title in seven seasons, with Valverde delighted with the position his side are in at this stage of the campaign.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sport, he said: "This win has an incredible value. Because however much they say the league is won, we have to do it on the pitch. 

"They are three very important points because now we need three more points and we have four games ahead of us. It’s an immense joy."

The win over Alaves also means that La Blaugrana could be crowned champions by the time they play their next game at the weekend, which is at the Camp Nou against Levante.

That would only happen if Atletico Madrid lose their midweek game against Valencia, although Valverde has admitted he's happy to win the title either way.

He added: "What I love is that they ask me that, because whatever will be, will be. If you asked me in July, I’d have signed for it, but I know Atletico will compete until the end."

With the league title virtually wrapped up - barring a catastrophe - Barcelona remain on course to secure a third treble in ten seasons.

They play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final, although will probably experience more difficulty in their attempt to win the Champions League due to their tough semi-final draw against Liverpool, with the first-leg at the Camp Nou taking place in a weeks time. 

