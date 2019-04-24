Jamie Carragher Poses in Manchester United Shirt Ahead of Derby Clash on Wednesday Night

Manchester United play Manchester City on Wednesday evening in a must-win game for both sides.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men do come out on top, not only will they have boosted their chances for Champions League football next season, they will have also handed the initiative to arch-rivals Liverpool in their title fight with City.

This has led to split loyalties from both camps, with some United fans wishing their team to lose, as they see a title-winning City as the lesser of two evils. Whereas Liverpool fans will find themselves in the peculiar position of wanting bitter rivals Man Utd to win.

Liverpool legend and Sky pundit Jamie Carragher weighed in on this sentiment when he donned the Red Devils jersey on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

United manager Solskjaer - a Red Devils legend himself - will not want to see Liverpool equal Man Utd's record of 20 league titles, so it will be interesting to see the tactics he deploys for Wednesday's clash, as well as how motivated his players appear to be against . However, the Norwegian cannot afford too many more slip ups after his side were embarrassed in a woeful 4-0 defeat to Everton at the weekend.

With City in imperious form, it will take a brilliant performance from the home side to take anything away from their Manchester rivals. If they fail to take all three points, Carragher may find himself in the Burnley club shop soon, as the Cityzens face a tough trip to Turf Moor at the weekend.