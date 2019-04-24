Liverpool Enquire About €120m-Rated Joao Felix as Man City & Juventus Ready Bids

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Benfica starlet Joao Felix, with the Reds one of four sides to have enquired about the 19-year-old forward.

Felix has exploded onto the scene this season and has impressed both in the Portuguese league and the Europa League, and has now been linked to many of Europe's elite sides.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi took to Twitter to reveal that Liverpool are ready to rival Manchester CityManchester United and Juventus for the youngster.

All four sides are said to have made official enquires for Felix, and Benfica have put a price tag of around €120m on his head. None of the interested sides have agreed to pay that fee yet, but the situation could soon change.

Bouhafsi has a great track record when it comes to breaking Liverpool stories. He was one of the first to reveal their attempts to sign Lyon forward Nabil Fekir last summer, and also brought to light their signing of Fabinho shortly after the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to pay €120m for a player who would not be a guaranteed starter at the club remains to be seen. Sadio ManeRoberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have all dominated Jurgen Klopp's team sheet this season, and Felix may find himself behind the trio if he moves to Anfield.

However, rumours have emerged suggesting Salah could be nearing the exit door at the club following a clash with Klopp, although the Egyptian's agent took to social media to suggest that there was little truth to the speculation.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Nevertheless, parting ways with Salah would certainly open the door for Felix's arrival. Liverpool would raise a significant sum, and they would then need a star forward to come take Salah's place, but this is far from assured.


This season, Felix has racked up 18 goals and ten assists in 39 appearances for Benfica, and he has now firmly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

