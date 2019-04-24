Liverpool Fans React as Man City Seize Control of Title Race With 2-0 Man Utd Win at Old Trafford

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Liverpool fans would never ask for anything from rivals Manchester United unless it was absolutely necessary.

On Wednesday evening, Reds supporters needed the necessary and somewhat unlikely to occur; they needed a reeling and hapless United to beat Robots FC and the generally amazing Manchester City.

Despite a positive start from the hosts, City's superiority emerged and they eventually ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane, taking a firm grip on the Premier League title race in the process.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Liverpool have led City over the past month or so, by virtue of playing their games a day or so before their rivals, but Wednesday knocked them off top spot with both sides having played 35 games.

As you can probably imagine, Liverpool supporters weren't thrilled with the result and they now need either Burnley, Leicester or Brighton to put a spanner in works for the sake of their bid for a first title since 1989/90.

Fans of Jurgen Klopp's side have had differing reactions to Wednesday evening's result, and a few can be found below...

There were also a few mentions for United goalkeeper David de Gea, who made another mistake to follow up his recent shaky displays at Barcelona and Everton.

The Spaniard let a relatively routine Leroy Sane effort squirm through him, and fans of the red side of Liverpool lost the plot a wee bit.

Even from the neutrals, De Gea still copped a fair bit of flack.

So, as Radiohead's Thom Yorke was sang in a song from the 90s you've probably never heard of, where do we go from here?

Well, City have games against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton on the horizon. Liverpool take on Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves.

Both sides have been exceptional this season and it's hard to see either dropping points in their remaining fixtures, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

