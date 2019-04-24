Luka Jovic to Real Madrid 'a Real Possibility' as Bayern Munich Withdraw From Chase

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic believes that there is a "real possibility" star striker Luka Jović will join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Serbia international has emerged as one of European football's hottest prospects this season thanks to his 25-goal haul across all competitions, attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

While Jović's future this summer remains up in the air, Frankfurt's decision maker Bobic claims that it would be impossible for the club to keep hold of their star striker if Real Madrid come looking for his signature at the end of the season.


"There's a real possibility that Jović signs for Real Madrid," Bobic said, quoted by Marca. "I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

While Los Blancos might have to fend off interest from Liverpool and Barcelona for Jović's signature this summer, Goal claims that Bayern Munich are not prepared to be dragged into the race for the Bundesliga goal machine.

Although the reigning champions are in the hunt for a new centre-forward, there doesn't appear to be any rush as it looks increasingly likely that Robert Lewandowski will stay put for at least another campaign.

They've also heavily been linked with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner who is expected to be sold at the end of the season, while a deal for Hamburger SV teenager Jann-Fiete Arp in 2020 can also be brought forward to this summer.

