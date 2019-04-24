Pedro Obiang Eager to Give West Ham Supporters 'Gift' Before Likely Summer Departure

Pedro Obiang is hoping to give West Ham supporters a 'gift' when they play Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, in what could be his last London derby at the club.

The weekend's fixture will be held at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in what what will be Manuel Pellegrini's first visit to the ground with the Hammers.

Arguably one of the highlights of Obiang's career with the east London side was the thunderous strike he scored against Spurs at Wembley last season, as West Ham left the national stadium with a point. However, Obiang is hoping to go one better on Saturday and inflict on Spurs' their first defeat at their new home.

“That [Spurs] game is really important for us because it’s a derby. Probably we can make a gift to all the people and give them a great win. We have to wait, we’re working this week," he told the club's official website.

After being the subject of interest from Fiorentina and former club Sampdoria last season, the Equatoguinean is widely tipped to leave the London Stadium this season, after starting just 11 matches under Pellegrini this term.

West Ham currently sit in 11th in the Premier League, with a top seven finish unlikely. Nevertheless, Obiang is still keen to end the campaign on a high and leave supporters with something to cheer about, starting with victory over Tottenham.





“Now we are trying to play for ourselves, our supporters and even to try and finish in the best way possible," he added.“If we can take some points it’s better. At the end of the day if people are happy with what we’re trying to we are happy as well."